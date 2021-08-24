Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Increased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises about 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

NYSE LEA traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $161.62. 341,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

