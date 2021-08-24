Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,546 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,125% compared to the average volume of 87 call options.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 10,129,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $678.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. Cowen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

