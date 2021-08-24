Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $800,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.90. 480,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.19.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.