Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Price Target at $239.83

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

STE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.64. 298,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 1-year low of $151.79 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

