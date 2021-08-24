SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,534 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 14.4% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $126,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.65. 4,500,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,990. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

