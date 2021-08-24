Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,971 shares of company stock worth $33,688,472. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.24. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $259.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.