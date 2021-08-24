Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys Shares of 13,087 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,087 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,418,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Truist raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

