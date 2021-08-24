City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 143,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 254.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

