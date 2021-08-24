Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 161 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SiTime stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.93. 204,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.82. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $214.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,098.25, a PEG ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $7,829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

