Insider Selling: Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Director Petros Christodoulou sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.81, for a total value of C$23,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$155,246.80.

Petros Christodoulou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Petros Christodoulou sold 100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.56, for a total value of C$4,156.00.

GCG stock traded down C$1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 897. The stock has a market capitalization of C$995.10 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$21.50 and a 12 month high of C$43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

GCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

