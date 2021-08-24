Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of NSRGY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,888. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $357.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
