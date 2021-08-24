NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Yuen Wupen Sells 27,072 Shares

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 407,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $469.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

