International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 70,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $685.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

