Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

Several research firms recently commented on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 618,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,551. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $458.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $310,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $876,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.