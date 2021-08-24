DB Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 676,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,222,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.68. 191,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,950. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.35.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.