Aspen Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.7% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

