Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 42,470 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,521 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,666,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,608,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

