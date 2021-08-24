DB Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 452.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,100 shares of company stock worth $393,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,008. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

