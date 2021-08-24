DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,742 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.59. 1,706,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,368. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

