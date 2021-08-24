Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FPLPY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.