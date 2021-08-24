Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,833. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 536.33 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $85,517.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $380,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $246,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,472. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $37,653,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

