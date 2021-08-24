Tap One Day Volume Reaches $414,526.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $414,526.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00800011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

