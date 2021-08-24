Jason Gesing Sells 11,500 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $462,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,518,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00.

eXp World stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 605,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in eXp World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.