Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

Dyadic International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,157. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

In other news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,178,105. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

