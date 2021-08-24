Peter S. Garcia Sells 60,000 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter S. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00.

ALXO traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.44. 488,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,299. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -46.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

