Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

CAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CAL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Caleres has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $131,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

