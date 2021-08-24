Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SKM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 492,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,121. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

