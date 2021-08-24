Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 55,545 Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,545 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BAESF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. 3,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

