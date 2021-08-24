DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,658 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 469,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $65.48 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

