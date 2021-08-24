Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 591,807 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591,807 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $31,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 615.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 70.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,482 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 444.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,278 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,917. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.