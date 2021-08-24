Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 140,341 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $148,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. 6,242,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

