Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $68.06 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313,254 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vale worth $68,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Vale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vale by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Vale stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,787,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,822,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.