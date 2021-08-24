Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 302,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,761,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 769,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.