Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $31.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

KEYUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

KEYUF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

