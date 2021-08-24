CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 76.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 584,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

