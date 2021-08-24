MyNeighborAlice Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $255.22 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for about $15.82 or 0.00032810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $363.77 million and $255.22 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.00 or 0.00798674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099988 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALICEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.