Polkadex 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.92 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $65.98 million and $4.92 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $20.79 or 0.00043136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00125291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00156165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.48 or 0.99873717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.13 or 0.00996023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.53 or 0.06689292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

