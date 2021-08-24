Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.18. 13,128,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,894,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

