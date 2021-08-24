Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,083 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $183,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. 17,630,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,340,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,606 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

