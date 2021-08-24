CX Institutional Sells 15,792 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JMST remained flat at $$51.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 196,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,915. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.