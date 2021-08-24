CX Institutional Sells 23,495 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,495 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $87.68. 20,828,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,577,348. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $88.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

