CX Institutional Buys 3,263 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,432 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

