Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,490 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $40,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 3.1% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,895,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,743,840. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

