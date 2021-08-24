Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.44. 395,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

