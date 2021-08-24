Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.28. 533,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368,835. The company has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.30. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

