DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.

DSRLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF traded up $20.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.00. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.49. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.49.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.