Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 73,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

