Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Mondi stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,161. Mondi has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

