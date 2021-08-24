CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 303,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,798. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $90.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40.

