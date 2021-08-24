CX Institutional Buys 5,162 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CX Institutional owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $117.16. 1,835,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,953. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

